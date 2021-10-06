State Police helicopter crashes; pilot sustains minor injuries

A Louisiana State Police Pilot was injured this afternoon while attempting a landing at the South Louisiana Regional Airport in Gonzales, troopers say.

Upon approach for landing, the LSP helicopter, a 1986 Bell 206 B-3, is suspected to have experienced a mechanical failure forcing the Trooper to perform an emergency procedure in order to get the aircraft on the ground.

The aircraft sustained significant damage and the LSP Pilot was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The Federal Aviation Administration will be conducting the investigation into the suspected mechanical malfunction and aircraft crash. This incident remains under investigation.