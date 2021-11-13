State police activates Silver Alert: Assistance needed locating 24-year-old autistic man

HAMMOND — A Silver Alert has been issued by Louisiana State Police on behalf of the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office for a 24 year-old autistic man.

Jorian Cole, who was last seen on Nov. 12, around 10 A.M. , at the Pumpkin Park Campground in Hammond.

Cole was last seen wearing a multi-colored baseball hat with a green marijuana leaf on it, and may be wearing dark shorts and an anime-style shirt.

Cole recently shaved his eyebrows off, and it has just started to grow back in, police say.

Cole moved to the Pumpkin Park Campground two days ago with his family from Little Rock, AR, and is unfamiliar with the area.

Cole was last seen walking east through the campground towards North Billville Road.

Cole has been diagnosed with autism and has a medical condition that causes him to have seizures and may impair his judgment.

Jorian Cole is 5'7 and weights 240 lbs.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jorian Cole should contact the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office at 985-345-6150 or 911.

A Silver Alert is activated in the following situations, according to LSP:

“Missing person with developmental disabilities” is a person whose whereabouts are unknown; whose domicile at the time he is reported missing is in this state; and whose disappearance poses a credible threat to the safety and health of himself, as determined by a local law enforcement agency.

"Missing Senior Citizen" is a person whose whereabouts are unknown; whose domicile at the time he is reported missing is in this state; whose age at the time he is first reported missing is 60 years of age or older; and whose disappearance poses a credible threat to the safety and health of himself, as determined by a local law enforcement agency.

For more information, please visit http://www.lsp.org/amber.html

