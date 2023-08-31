State officials: Vernon Parish wildfire was arson

State officials say they've determined that the Lions Camp Fire was arson.

"For over a week now, multiple wildfires have devastated Vernon Parish. A large number of these fires are caused by natural or mechanical causes. However, wildfire investigators with the LDAF Forestry Enforcement Division have determined that the Lions Camp Fire – which threatened multiple residences and grew to 1,204 acres before it was contained – resulted from arson," a release from LDAF states.

LDAF investigators and Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives are actively investigating this matter, the release states.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the fire to call law enforcement. To report an arsonist or information regarding this fire, call the LDAF 24-hour hotline at 1-855-452-5323 or the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-238-1311.

All calls to the LDAF hotline are anonymous, and the Louisiana Forestry Association is offering up to a $2,000 cash reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the crime.