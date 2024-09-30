State officials provide update on Francine impact

As of last week, 38,500 Louisiana residents applied for disaster assistance through FEMA, receiving nearly $36 million dollars in assistance in the 9 Parishes included in the Major Disaster Declaration following Hurricane Francine, state officials say.

As of Friday, nearly 1,800 flood insurance claims were filed with the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP), with $6 million paid thus far.

And as of September 30, the Small Business Administration (SBA) announced they have received 750 loan applications, while issuing $1.3 million in loans.

FEMA, the SBA and Louisiana agencies opened Disaster Recovery and Business Recovery Centers in Ascension, Lafourche, St. Charles, St. Mary and Terrebonne Parishes - with more opening soon. These centers assist residents in applying for Federal assistance and provide information and assistance from Louisiana agencies.

GOHSEP Director Jacques Thibodeaux stated, “Our focus has and always will be to take care of all the Parishes and municipalities - particularly those hardest hit by Hurricane Francine.”

You can find more information on Disaster Recovery Center locations on GOHSEP’s new Get A Game Plan App.

For more information, go to http://emergency.louisiana.gov [emergency.louisiana.gov]