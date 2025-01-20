State officials hold winter weather presser

State officials offered warnings and information to citizens who are preparing to hunker down for a winter storm.

During a press conference, Gov. Jeff Landry said state residents can expect a disruption in the water supply and some power outages, but the more it's snow vs. freezing the rain, the better it will be in terms of power outages.

"But this is a winter storm," he said. "They're the hardest ones to predict. Everything we're giving you here could change. However, if you're prepared and you heed the warnings we're giving you, I believe everyone can get through this event very safely. Look, this is the time you can cook you a big pot of gumbo and it'll go over well for the next couple days, because you can put it outside. Stay safe, stay warm and stay off the roads."

State Climatologist Jay Grimes said the winter event will be unprecedented for Louisiana, because of the large area of the state affected. He said he's had people stopping him constantly, asking him "is this really going to happen?"

"It's definitely happening, and you need to get ready," he said.

The state has had snow storms in the past, but they've been localized. This time, we're talking about snow from the Sabine River to the Pearl River, from the coast to Alexandria. Many people living here have never seen an event like this, in terms of the amount of snow and the large area that will be impacted.

"Be ready to be housebound, not just Tuesday but Wednesday and into Thursday," he said. There could be big snow totals, he said, adding he "wouldn't be surprised by double digits.

"You need to be prepared for that. Once we get above that four-inch threshold, that really shuts down the state."

One aspect of this storm that isn't getting much attention is how "bitterly cold its going to get," Grimes said. Residents need to be prepared for 48 hours or more of freezing temperatures, with some areas experiencing hours of single-digit wind chills.

"Most of our homes are not designed for that. Do all the precautions, let your faucets drip. Widespread power outages and frozen pipes are going to be an issue across the state," Grimes said.

DOTD Secretary Joe Donahue said there are crews pre-treating roads and getting ready for the storm, with a lot of assistance from the state of Arkansas.

"This is a very serious event. We're as prepared as we could be, with assistance from Arkansas," he said. "There will be road closures throughout this event. We've been on 24-hour operations for some time, and we've pre-treated more roads and bridges than has ever previously been done."

As conditions worsen, DOTD's focus will be on the interstates and US highways, he said. As portions of the interstates, in particular I-10, have to be closed, crews will focus on alternate routes to try to keep traffic moving.

"We have equipment that we would not normally have to push snow off the roads and treat them, hoping we will have a quick return to full mobility, but we will have a long extended period of freeze, so there is the possibility of refreeze," Donahue said. "Once you get home, plan to stay off the roads, plan to stay in place until we give the all clear."

Here's the full presser: