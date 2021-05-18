State Offices in Calcasieu, Ascension, East Baton Rouge, and Iberville Parishes closed Tuesday

State offices in four parishes will be closed on Tuesday, May 18 due to extreme flooding.

Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne announced that state offices in Ascension, Calcasieu, East Baton Rouge and Iberville Parishes would be closed.

Dardenne says that all agency heads are responsible for determining those essential personnel who remain on duty, report for duty or those who should report to alternate work sites as necessary.

Officials continue to monitor conditions throughout the state.

The announcement of state office closures may be updated.

