State offices closed Wednesday due to weather threat

STATEWIDE — The Division of Administration has decided to close all state office buildings on Wednesday, April 10, 2024, due to the threat of severe weather during rush hour and business travel.

The Governor's Office of Homeland Security-Emergency Preparedness is asking all motorists to limit travel between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m.

"If you must be on the road, please drive safely," said Sarah Mulhearn with the Office of the Commissioner. "The winds are expected to affect all large trucks."

The office closure applies to all non-essential employees, including those authorized to work from home.