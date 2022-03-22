State offices closed on Tuesday due to severe weather

Several state offices are closing on Tuesday ahead of expected severe weather.

The state announced Monday that sixteen southwest Louisiana parishes will be closed all day on March 22, while 12 parishes along I-12 and the Mississippi River will close at noon.

CLOSING ALL DAY :

Acadia, Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, Evangeline, Iberia, Iberville, Jeff Davis, Lafayette, Pointe Coupee, St. Landry, St. Martin, St. Mary, Vermilion and West Baton Rouge.

CLOSING AT NOON :

Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Livingston, St. Helena, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Washington and West Feliciana.

State officials say they will continue to monitor conditions throughout the state and closures may be updated.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel