State office closures announced ahead of expected severe weather

State offices in Louisiana will be closing on Wednesday as severe storms are expected.

According to Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne forty-two west Louisiana parishes will be closed all day, while 22 parishes on the eastern side of the state will close at noon.

CLOSING ALL DAY : Acadia, Allen, Avoyelles, Beauregard, Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Calcasieu, Caldwell, Cameron, Catahoula, Claiborne, Concordia, DeSoto, East Carroll, Evangeline, Franklin, Grant, Iberia, Jackson, Jeff Davis, LaSalle, Lafayette, Lincoln, Madison, Morehouse, Natchitoches, Ouachita, Rapides, Red River, Richland, Sabine, St. Landry, St. Martin, St. Mary, Tensas, Union, Vermilion, Vernon, Webster, West Carroll and Winn.

CLOSING AT NOON : Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberville, Jefferson, Lafourche, Livingston, Orleans, Plaquemines, Pointe Coupee, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. Helena, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Terrebonne, Washington, West Baton Rouge and West Feliciana.

All agency heads are responsible for determining those essential personnel who should remain on duty, report for duty or who should report to alternate work sites as necessary.

Officials continue to monitor conditions throughout the state, and this announcement may be updated. This office closure applies to all nonessential employees, including those authorized to work from home due to COVID-19.

TIMEKEEPERS : This is an office closure and should be coded as such. All employees in the affected parishes, including those authorized to work from home due to COVID-19, should use the Office Closure code (LSOC). Employees with further questions should seek guidance from their supervisors. State employees should be aware of the following phone numbers to call, which will be updated: 1.800.360.9660 or 225.342.0498.

