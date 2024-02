BATON ROUGE, La. — The state House advanced a bill Wednesday that eliminates the permit requirement for carrying a concealed handgun.

The bill now goes to Governor Jeff Landry for his signature.

As reported by our media partners at The Advocate, the law will allow any law-abiding citizen over the age of 18 to own and carry a concealed weapon without a permit or training.

You can read newspaper's story here.

If signed, the new law will take effect on July 4, 2024.