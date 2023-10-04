State Fire Update for Wednesday, October 4, 2023

Transition to the Florida State Incident Management Green Team

Tonight at 7 p.m., the Florida State Incident Management Green Team will take command of the Tiger Island, Hwy. 113, Lions Camp Road and Elizabeth Fires. Debbie Beard, incident commander for the Southern Area Complex Incident Management Gold Team Incident, thanks parish authorities and departments, sheriff’s offices, the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, and the public for their support during the last two weeks.

Fire Highlights

Yesterday, fire behavior inside the fires’ footprint was minimal again. On the Tiger Island, Hwy.113, Elizabeth and Lions Camp Road Fires, crews patrolled containment lines, looked for heat signatures identified during infrared flights, and mopped up hot spots. They also continued to clear needle cast from containment lines to prevent reignition. On the Hwy. 113 and Elizabeth Fires, firefighters continued to identify heat sources within the 10-mile Creek Drainage. Today, crews will continue to patrol containment lines for heat sources that could initiate reburning of vegetation, as well as mop up and patrol containment lines. Resources will be available to assist the state with initial attack resources as needed. Timber salvage operations continue to make progress on the Tiger Island and Lions Camp Road Fires.

Tiger Island Fire: 31,290 acres, no change | 86% contained| 159 personnel assigned

InciWeb: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident-information/lalas-tiger-island-fire

Hwy. 113 Fire: 7,124 acres, no change | 95% contained | 14 personnel assigned

InciWeb: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident-information/lalas-hwy-113-fire

Lions Camp Road Fire: 785 acres, no change | 95% contained | 4 personnel assigned.

InciWeb: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident-information/lalas-lions-camp-road-fire

Elizabeth Fire: 940 acres, no change | 98% contained | 15 personnel assigned

InciWeb: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident-information/lalas-elizabeth-fire

Equipment

Type 6 engines, dozers, tractor plow units, water tenders, medical squads and ambulances and aerial resources including helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft are assigned to the fires. Parish authorities and departments, sheriff’s offices, and the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness are also providing additional support.

Weather and Fire Behavior

Fire danger will dip slightly today as humidity levels rise and clouds move into the area. Thursday will bring scattered showers, isolated thunderstorms and winds out of the north. Rainfall amounts are not expected to be high, and any fire danger relief will be short lived. Due to the increased cloud cover, temperatures will moderate, and afternoon humidity will trend upward. Continuing fire weather updates are available at https://www.weather.gov/lch/.

AirQuality

Air quality information is available at https://fire.airnow.gov.

Temporary Flight Restrictions (TFRs)

TFRs remain in place over the Tiger Island Fire (https://tfr.faa.gov/save_pages/detail_3_3911.html). A smaller, new TFR is in place for the Hwy. 113 and Elizabeth Fires https://tfr.faa.gov/save_pages/detail_3_4065.html).

Louisiana Statewide Burn Ban Modified

On September 27, 2023, LDAF modified its burn ban order to allow agricultural burning to resume, including but not limited to prescribed burning except for standing sugarcane. The Louisiana Office of the State Fire Marshal also modified its burn barn order to allow individual parishes to opt out of the statewide burn ban, fire chiefs to resume granting burn permissions, and certain live fire training to resume with its written permission as of September 29, 2023. This order is reevaluated weekly. As parishes opt out of the statewide burn ban, the Louisiana Burn Ban Map will be updated at https://t.ly/CETXf. Visit for more information.