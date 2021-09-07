State Fire Marshal issues guidance on rebuilding

The State Fire Marshal's Office has issued guidance on commercial rebuilding efforts following Ida.

The document, "Hurricane Ida Temporary Occupancy and Damage Repair Procedures," is meant to assist folks as they begin to rebuild.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out once again to all who are affected by the most recent hurricane," the memo states. "In order to expedite safe occupancy and rebuilding with the least amount of disruption, the following guidelines for expedited occupancy, plan review, and inspections by this office are being implemented immediately. These guidelines will remain in place until January 1, 2022."

Here's the full document:



