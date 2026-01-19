State Fire Marshal Investigating Triple-Fatality Residential Fire

The Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal (SFM) is investigating a residential fire that claimed the lives of three people over the weekend.

The Denham Springs Fire Department was dispatched at 6:23 a.m. on Saturday, January 17, 2026, to a structure fire in the 1200 block of Wanda Avenue. Tragically, three occupants died in the fire, including a 96-year-old man and two women, ages 20 and 21. A 43-year-old man escaped the fire but sustained injuries.

While the SFM investigation remains ongoing, investigators have not yet been able to rule out the possibility of electrical-related contributing factors.

Due to these circumstances, the Office of State Fire Marshal reminds Louisiana residents of the importance of electrical safety:

• Avoid overloading power strips, especially with high-wattage appliances such as space heaters.

• Do not connect multiple extension cords to create non-traditional power sources.

• Use extension cords only for temporary or short-term purposes.

Investigators confirmed the home did not have a working smoke alarm.

“It is critical that the people of Louisiana understand how much of a difference smoke alarms can make when it comes to surviving a fire,” said DPS Principal Assistant, Chief Bryan J. Adams. “It’s not the flames that kill, it’s the smoke. Smoke alarms give families early warning of an emergency and valuable time to escape safely.”

Families are urged to check their smoke alarms to ensure they are functioning properly and to replace batteries if alarms are chirping. Residents who do not have smoke alarms and cannot afford them, the SFM’s Operation Save-A-Life program can help.

For more information on fire safety or to request a free smoke alarm and installation, visit lasfm.org or contact your local fire department.