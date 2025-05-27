State Fire Marshal, ATF conclude scene investigation at Nottoway

IBERVILLE PARISH, La. — The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFM), in partnership with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), concluded the on-site phase of the investigation into the recent fire at the historic Nottoway Plantation.

Fire destroyed the 166-year-old, 53,000 square-foot historic plantation mansion on May 15, 2025. SFM and ATF National Response Team investigators spent more than a week at the plantation sifting through the burned-out rubble and interviewing individuals, according to a spokesperson for SFM.

Evidence collected from the scene has been transferred to the ATF Crime Lab in Atlanta, Georgia, where it is currently undergoing analysis. Investigators are examining the physical evidence and all other information gathered during the scene investigation to determine the origin and cause of the fire.

"ATF's National Response Team is made up of subject matter experts to assist state and local partners during investigations of large structure fires such as the one at Nottoway Plantation," said ATF New Orleans Special Agent in Charge Joshua Jackson. "These ATF subject matter experts were able to move this investigation along more quickly to assist our state and local partners more efficiently in establishing findings and facts."

