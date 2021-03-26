State Farm presents Habitat for Humanity with disaster relief funds

On Friday, State Farm presented several Habitat for Humanities with a check supporting disaster response in Louisiana.

A $60,000 check was presented Thursday morning to the Lafayette Habitat for Humanity who represented Habitat organizations in St. Tammany, New Orleans and Baton Rouge.

As part of the granted funds, Lafayette Habitat for Humanity was able to purchase two trucks for transporting construction staff and materials to and from hurricane response areas.

The funds were granted as a part of State Farm's continued partnership with local disaster recovery efforts in response to Hurricanes Delta and Laura.

Both hurricanes, along with the COVID-19 pandemic, have had an impact on housing in Southwest Louisiana, something that Habitat for Humanity is focused on relieving.

"It's really important that we get the resources we need to help people recover," explained Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Melinda Taylor.

Taylor said HFH was able to get a great deal on the two used trucks from Hub City Ford in Lafayette, which will further assist in disaster recovery.

"State Farm is always looking for an opportunity to give back to the local community in Acadiana," explained Agency Field Leader Jarrod Landry. "[Our] agents also get out in the community and put time in, they work alongside customers and the community."

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel