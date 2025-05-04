St. Martinville voters eliminate 127-year-old charter

Voters in several Acadiana parishes decided millage renewals and the citizens of St. Martinville decided to abandon a 127-year-old charter to use the government structure in state law instead.

The vote in St. Martinville, which asked voters if they wanted to continue to use the old charter or switch to the structure laid out in the Lawrason Act. Most smaller municipalities in Louisiana use that structure.

St. Martinville voters approved that change, 67 percent to 33 percent. Unofficial turnout was almost 40 percent. To see our story about that issue, click here.

Here are the results in other parishes:

IBERIA PARISH

Voters approved the continuation of a millage in the City of New Iberia, 67 percent to 33 percent.

Here's the proposition:

Shall the City of New Iberia, State of Louisiana (the "City"), continue to levy a 3.45 mills tax (the "Tax") on all the property subject to taxation in the City (an estimated $704,000 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the Tax for an entire year), for a period of 10 years, beginning with the year 2025 and ending with the year 2034, for the purpose of maintaining and improving public streets, sidewalks and alleys within and for said City?

JEFF DAVIS PARISH

Councilman District A, City of Jennings

Elisha Neal Duhon, Republican 45 percent

Carolyn King Simon, No Party 55 percent (winner)

ST. MARTIN PARISH

The City of St. Martinville Proposition passed, 67 percent to 33 percent.

Here's the proposition:

Shall the City of St. Martinville, State of Louisiana, (the "City"), adopt the Lawrason Act form of government and be governed by a Mayor and Board of Aldermen, all in accordance with Part I, Chapter 2, Title 33 of the Louisiana Revised Statutes of 1950, as amended, including but not limited to La. R.S. 33:321, et seq.?

A Parishwide School District Proposition that authorizes bonds to pay for school facilities passed, 60 percent to 40 percent.

Here's that proposition:

Shall St. Martin Parish School District, Louisiana (the "District"), incur debt and issue bonds to the amount of not exceeding $30,000,000, in one or more series, to run not exceeding 20 years from date thereof, with interest at a rate of not exceeding 7% per annum, for the purpose of financing capital expenditures for school purposes for the District, including constructing, acquiring and/or improving schools and other school related facilities, together with equipment and furnishings therefor, including, to the extent feasible, those specific school projects set forth in the "Capital Improvement Plan" to be approved prior to the election, title to which shall be in the public; which bonds will be general obligations of the District and will be payable from ad valorem taxes to be levied and collected in the manner provided by Article VI, Section 33 of the Constitution of the State of Louisiana of 1974 and statutory authority supplemental thereto, with no estimated increase in the millage rate to be levied in the first year of issue above the 21.50 mills currently being levied to pay General Obligation Bonds of the District?

ST. MARY PARISH

A Consolidated Gravity Drainage District No. 2 Proposition was renewed by voters, 81 percent to 19 percent.

Here's the proposition:

Shall Consolidated Gravity Drainage District No. 2 of the Parish of St. Mary, State of Louisiana (the "District"), continue to levy a tax not to exceed 2.79 mills (the "Tax") on all the property subject to taxation in the District (an estimated $385,000 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the Tax for an entire year), for a period of 10 years, beginning with the year 2026 and ending with the year 2035, for the purpose of acquiring, constructing, maintaining and operating gravity and forced drainage works within and for the District, said millage to represent a .29 mill increase (due to reappraisal) over the 2.50 mills tax authorized to be levied through the year 2025 pursuant to an election held March 28, 2015?

And the Fire Protection District No. 1 millage renewal got almost 100 percent support, with 96 percent of voters approving the renewal.

Here's that proposition:

Shall Fire Protection District No. 1 of the Parish of St. Mary, State of Louisiana (the "District"), continue to levy a special tax of 2 mills (the "Tax") on all the property subject to taxation in the District (an estimated $60,000 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the Tax for an entire year), for a period of 10 years, beginning with the year 2026 and ending with the year 2035, for the purpose of constructing, acquiring, improving, maintaining and operating the District's fire protection facilities, including the purchase of fire trucks, and paying the cost of obtaining water for fire protection purposes, including charges for fire hydrant rentals and service, provided that a portion of the Tax proceeds is required to be contributed to state and statewide retirement systems as provided in R.S. 11:82?