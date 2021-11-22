Sports betting underway at 8 Louisiana casinos; more planned

BATON ROUGE, La. - The head of Louisiana's gambling regulatory board says eight casinos across the state have started accepting bets on live-action sporting events, and seven more applications for sports wagering licenses from casinos are pending.

The Advocate reports that five casinos haven’t applied yet. But they have another six weeks to submit the paperwork.

Voters in 55 of Louisiana's 64 parishes agreed last year to allow sports betting in their parishes.

The first lounges where bettors could place wagers inside the casinos were running by late October.

Louisiana Gaming Control Board Chairman Ronnie Johns said the other leg of sports betting through online sites and smartphone apps is still in the works.

According to The Advocate, the following casino locations are now allowing sports betting:

Boomtown Casino in Harvey

Boomtown Bossier City Casino

Harrah’s New Orleans

Horseshoe Bossier City

L'Auberge Casino Hotel in Baton Rouge

L'Auberge Lake Charles Casino Hotel

Margaritaville Resort Casino Bossier City

