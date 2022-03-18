Southwest Louisiana hurricane survivors in FEMA temporary units to pay reduced rent

Survivors of Hurricanes Laura and Delta who are currently living in FEMA provided temporary housing units will start paying a monthly rent.

According to FEMA, survivors of Hurricane Laura will start paying rent on April 1, and survivors of Hurricane Delta will start paying rent on May 1, 2022.

The rent amount, they say, is based on the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Fair Market Rent, which may be reduced by FEMA based on the household’s combined post-disaster income. In many cases, survivors may end up paying rents far below fair market rates for comparable properties.

Occupants who provide verifiable documentation of their post-disaster income that meets or is below the HUD Very Low-Income Limit will qualify for the fully reduced rent of $50 per month.

Households with total combined incomes above the HUD Very Low-Income Limit who wish to request a lower rental rate will have to provide documentation of post-disaster income and any current housing costs (mortgages, etc.) to calculate their financial ability to pay rent and the amount of rent to be charged.

Based on a request from the State, FEMA approved an extension to Oct. 31, 2022, for around 1,750 households currently occupying direct housing units through the direct housing program for Hurricanes Laura and Delta. Normally, direct Temporary Housing Assistance ends 18 months from the date a disaster is declared.

For Laura occupants, the end date was Feb. 28 and it is Apr. 30 for Delta. As part of the extension and in compliance with federal regulations, survivors who remain in their units beyond 18 months from the date of the federal disaster declaration will be charged a monthly rent.

FEMA says that appeals can be made by sending the appropriate documents. Send copies of your documents to FEMA and keep all original documents for your records. More can be found here

Sending an appeal does not guarantee that your appeal will be granted, and it does not extend the time you are allowed to occupy the FEMA Unit. Appeals for both Laura and Delta applicants are May 11, 2022.

For the latest information visit fema.gov/disaster/4559 or fema.gov/disaster/4570 .

