Southern University student dies following Saturday hit-and-run crash

Baton Rouge Police say an 18-year-old who was struck near Southern University campus over the weekend has died.

Q'Ryon Williams died Tuesday, according to the Advocate. He was a student at Southern University and was a native of Marrero.

They report that Williams was stuck by two vehicles while crossing Scenic Highway near Harding Boulevard at around 10:45 pm on Saturday, April 17, 2021. Both vehicles fled the scene, according to Baton Rouge police.

Police said they are still searching for those two vehicles: a 1990s model C1500 Chevrolet truck or Suburban and a 2014 to 2016 Toyota Corolla.

Police urged anyone with information about the incident to contact the BRPD Traffic Homicide Division at (225) 389-7819 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

See more from The Advocate here.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel