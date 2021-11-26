Southern University ROTC arrives at Superdome in record-breaking time with Bayou Classic football

BATON ROUGE — The Southern University and A&M College Army, Navy, and Grambling State University ROTC departments arrived at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA around 1:00 PM with the 48th annual Bayou Classic game day football in seven hours and two minutes, a new record.

This is a long and healthy tradition that began in 1992 by army cadets and midshipmen from Southern University. The football carry tests the physical fitness ability of the ROTC cadets and midshipmen, as they prepare to become commissioned officers in the United States army and navy.

The run commenced at 5:00 AM from the Southern University F.G Clark Activity Center and traveled through seven parishes along Airline Hwy. Local parish sheriffs and state police escorted cadets and midshipmen into New Orleans.

