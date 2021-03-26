Southern University launches campaign to encourage minorities to get the COVID-19 vaccine

BATON ROUGE — The Southern University System will launch a statewide campaign on Friday to encourage Black and other racial minority groups to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The campaign, “Don’t Wait. Vaccinate!,” is a response, they say, to disappointing data that shows that ethnic minorities are not getting vaccinated at a rate large enough to overcome this global pandemic.

As part of the campaign, the Southern University Alumni Federation, more than 100 faith-based individuals and associations, as well as civic, fraternal, and social organizations will join in the push for vaccinations

A press conference is expected to be held at 10 a.m. The press conference will be streamed live at https://youtu.be/3Y-TP4RIRBw .

“As the only historically Black university system in the country, located right here in Louisiana, it is our obligation to ensure that African-Americans and other ethnic minorities are well informed about the dangers of COVID-19 and the significance of getting vaccinated,” said Ray L. Belton, president-chancellor of the Southern University System.

Southern University says that the research-based campaign will engage alumni and other stakeholders across all 64 parishes. The System also aims to provide resources and content area experts from relevant programs across its five campuses, including Southern Baton Rouge’s College of Nursing and Allied Health.

“We are in a crisis,” said Domoine D. Rutledge, chairman of the Southern University Board of Supervisors. “The pandemic has impacted the lives of thousands of Louisiana residents. Our institution is well equipped to respond to this pandemic. In partnership with our Governor, the Louisiana Department of Health, elected officials, and community leaders, we will beat this pandemic.”

The campaign’s strategies include social media, public events, and advertising to provide factual information about the vaccine, including access.

Upcoming events include:

March 27, vaccination event with Ochsner Health-Baton Rouge, F.G. Clark Activity Center

April 10, SU Vax Day, mass vaccination event, nine sites including SU System campuses

April 17, Bayou Classic education and vaccination event

May 4, webinar “What’s the Difference? Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, Moderna vaccines”

For more information about the campaign and events, visit www.sus.edu/vaccinate .

