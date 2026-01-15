South Louisiana Community College Announces Late-Start 12-Week Session

South Louisiana Community College (SoLAcc) is offering students a second chance to start the Spring semester with the launch of accelerated 12-week classes beginning February 10th. The late-start session is designed for students who missed the traditional semester start or are looking to make faster progress toward their academic goals.

The 12-week session delivers the same high-quality instruction as SoLAcc’s standard 16-week courses, condensed into a streamlined format that allows students to stay on track or catch up without waiting until the next term.

Courses available during the late-start session include key general education requirements, such as English and math, which are essential for degree completion and transfer pathways.

Financial aid is available for eligible students and applies to the 12-week session, ensuring that cost does not stand in the way of continued enrollment.

The late-start session is open to new, returning, and continuing students across SoLAcc’s service area. Classes begin February 10, and seats are limited. Kick start the process by calling the SoLAcc Admissions Team at (337) 521-9622or email admissions@solacc.edu.

For more information, to apply, or to explore financial aid options, visit www.solacc.edu/admissions. [solacc.edu]