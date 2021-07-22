Some Marksville residents under boil water advisory

Marksville has issued a boil water advisory until further notice.
The Streets that are affected or as follows:
North & East of Preston St., Spring Bayou Rd. including Spring Bayou Water System.
Residents should boil their water for one full minute before consuming it.
