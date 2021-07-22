Watch
Some Marksville residents under boil water advisory

Posted at 5:39 PM, Jul 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-22 18:39:57-04

Marksville has issued a boil water advisory until further notice.

The Streets that are affected or as follows:

North & East of Preston St., Spring Bayou Rd. including Spring Bayou Water System.

Residents should boil their water for one full minute before consuming it.

