Some Marksville residents under boil water advisory

Marksville has issued a boil water advisory until further notice.

The Streets that are affected or as follows:

North & East of Preston St., Spring Bayou Rd. including Spring Bayou Water System.

Residents should boil their water for one full minute before consuming it.

