Slidell Police release video of road rage shooting incident

Slidell Police released video of a recent road rage incident which escalated into a shooting.

Police say 21-year-old Kendell Matthews of Slidell was charged with Attempted 2nd Degree Murder, in connection to the shooting.

According to the police department, at around 6:30pm on Wednesday evening July 14, Slidell Police responded to a road rage incident, which started near Highway 11 and Brownswitch Road. The suspected shooter, identified as Matthews, allegedly followed the victim home into the Tanglewood Subdivision.

The victim, who was driving a white truck, became concerned and attempted to obtain the license plate of the grey sedan, police say.

The incident escalated when Kendall Matthews allegedly stopped in the middle of a street, exited his vehicle, and began shooting at the victim. The victim’s truck, and a nearby house, were struck with bullets.

No one was injured.

A Slidell Police officer later spotted Matthews’ vehicle near Pontchartrain and Spartan Drive. Matthews was taken into custody, without incident, and was charged with Attempted 2nd Degree Murder.

Slidell Police recommends anyone involved in an aggressive road rage incident to call 911, and not to engage with the aggressor.

"A moment of anger can quickly turn violent and deadly," they say.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel