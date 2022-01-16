SLEMCO sends crew to Georgia for power restoration following winter storm

Twenty-seven line workers are heading to Georgia on Sunday to help with power restoration following Winter Storm Izzy.

SLEMCO says line workers and support staff left on January 16 for Habersham Electric Membership Corporation in NE Georgia.

The crew includes a variety of specialized crews and equipment like material handlers, digger derricks, pole trailers, four-wheel drive trucks, among others.

“Lending a hand when other electric cooperatives need additional help to restore power is what we do,” explains SLEMCO Communications Coordinator Mary Laurent. “There is a strong and unique brotherhood among power companies and particularly among the lineworkers. There’s never a hesitation when help is needed. You simply load-up and head out.”

SLEMCO provides electric power to 109,000 customers in Acadia, Evangeline, Iberia, Lafayette, St. Landry, St. Martin and Vermilion Parish.

