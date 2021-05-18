SLEMCO: Just over 3,100 without power following storms

As of 9:00 pm on Monday, May 17, SLEMCO reported that just over 3,100 customers are without power following afternoon storms.

The company says that crews will be working throughout the night in areas where trucks can make it through floodwaters to restore power.

In areas that remain impassable, the company says they will have to wait until the water recedes enough for safe passage.

That could mean that crews do not reach those areas until Tuesday morning.

Outages can be reported by calling 1-888-275-3626 or log on to SmartHub to report an outage.

See the SLEMCO outage map, here.

