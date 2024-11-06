Skimming device found: Change your EBT pin!

The Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) is urging all EBT cardholders to change their PIN immediately following the discovery of multiple skimming devices at various retail locations across the state.

Local and federal authorities have been notified and are investigating these incidents.

As a precaution, DCFS is sending text alerts directly to EBT cardholders urging users to change their cards' Personal Identification Number (PIN) immediately. For ongoing protection, DCFS also advises cardholders to update their PIN every 30 days to help safeguard their benefits.

DCFS urges all EBT cardholders take the following actions:



Change your EBT card PIN: Visit www.LifeInCheckEBT.com [dcfs.louisiana.gov] or call the EBT customer service line at 1-888-997-1117 as soon as possible. Select a unique PIN that is not easily guessable, avoiding common patterns or personal information.



Monitor EBT card activity: Regularly review your card transactions using the LifeInCheck EBT mobile app or by visiting the official website. Report any suspicious or unauthorized transactions immediately to the EBT customer service line.



Be cautious with card usage: When making purchases, be alert and examine the card terminal for any unusual devices or signs of tampering. Shield your PIN entry from view to prevent potential compromise.

REMINDER: Neither DCFS nor Inmar (EBT card vendor) will call a cardholder requesting the cardholder's EBT card number, and we will never ask for a cardholder's PIN. If a cardholder receives any calls requesting this information, please notify DCFS with the caller's phone number. If a cardholder has provided their information, they must immediately request a new EBT card and/or change their PIN to protect their benefits.

Additionally, Louisiana has recently implemented new security features for EBT cards, accessible via the LifeInCheck Cardholder portal (website only) or by phone.

Cardholders can:



Set spending limits

Block out-of-state and online transactions

Access support at lifeincheckebt.com [dcfs.louisiana.gov], or by calling 1-888-997-1117 (EBT Customer Service) or 1-888-524-3578 (DCFS Customer Service).

DCFS is committed to preserving the security of benefits and is working closely with law enforcement agencies to investigate these EBT cloning incidents. We are taking all necessary measures to protect cardholders by preventing fraudulent activities. For more information on EBT card security and how cardholders can protect their benefits, please visit dcfs.la/skimming [dcfs.louisiana.gov].

If you believe you are a victim of EBT skimming, please call 1-888-LA-HELPU (1-888-524-3578).