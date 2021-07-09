Site nominations open for La. Birding Trails

BATON ROUGE, La. – Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser and the Louisiana Office of Tourism are seeking site nominations to include in the redesigned Louisiana Birding Trails. The trails, originally launched 20 years ago, will be updated to include public and private sites known for exceptional birding and outdoor recreation, according to a release from Nungessser's Office.

The update is part of a process to assess, evaluate, and redesign the existing trails. The project is funded in part by a grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration.

“Louisiana is an ideal destination for birding enthusiasts and I’m excited to begin this process to better promote and share Louisiana’s beautiful outdoors and variety of wildlife with visitors from across the world,” said Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser. “Submit your online nominations to be a part of this amazing project.”

Nominations can be submitted online at www.labirdingtrails.com for consideration. Nominations must be submitted by September 30, 2021.

The Louisiana Office of Tourism is hosting meetings across the state to discuss the update of the birding trails with community members. These meetings will provide an overview of the project, discuss the nomination process and criteria, and answer any questions attendees may have.

Louisiana Birding Trail Meeting Schedule

Monday, July 12

1 p.m.

Kent House

2601 Bayou Rapides Road

Alexandria, LA

Tuesday, July 13

10 a.m.

Shreveport-Bossier Convention and Tourist Bureau

629 N. Spring Street

Shreveport, LA

Tuesday, July 13

2 p.m.

Monroe-West Monroe Convention and Visitors Bureau

601 Constitution Drive

West Monroe, LA

Wednesday, July 14

2 p.m.

Louisiana State Library

Riverview Room

701 N. Fourth Street

Baton Rouge, LA

Thursday, July 15

10 a.m.

Lafayette Convention and Visitors Commission

1100 Lafayette Street

Lafayette, LA

Thursday, July 15

3 p.m.

Jeff Davis Parish Economic Development and Tourist Commission

100 Rue de l’Acadie

Jennings, LA

Friday, July 16

10 a.m.

New Orleans Jazz Museum

400 Esplanade Avenue

New Orleans, LA

Friday, July 16

2 p.m.

Wetlands Acadian Cultural Center

314 St. Mary Street

Thibodaux, LA

Once nominations are received, a team of field experts will visit each site to assess their potential and evaluate the bird habitats as well as outdoor amenities available for visitors.

“Evaluating and updating the Louisiana Birding Trails is going to provide a better visitor experience and attract new audiences as we welcome outdoor enthusiasts to the state,” said Doug Bourgeois, assistant secretary of the Louisiana Office of Tourism. “The trails will also help drive visitors to communities both large and small in every corner of the state.”

For more information, visit labirdingtrails.com .

