UPDATE: Missing Shreveport man found safe

UPDATE (7:30 p.m.): Jerry Smith has been located and is safe.

--------

Louisiana State Police has issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Shreveport Police Department for 86-year-old Jerry Smith.

Troopers say he was last seen on August 26, 2021, at approximately 1:00 p.m., at his residence located on Lakeshore Drive in Shreveport. Smith left the residence walking. His direction of travel is unknown.

Smith is a 6-foot-tall, with gray hair. He was last seen wearing a red, white, and blue plaid shirt. He was also wearing blue jean pants, brown boots, and a white fedora style hat.

State Police say Smith has a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jerry Smith should contact the Shreveport Police Department at 318-716-2936 or local law enforcement, by dialing 911.

