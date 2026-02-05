Silver alert issued for 84-year-old man

Rapides Parish – The Louisiana State Police has issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Alexandria Police Department for 84-year-old Meritt Scott Pilcher IV. He was last seen on Tuesday, February 3, 2026, at approximately 12:00 p.m. at 1587 North Bolton Avenue in Alexandria. LSP received the request to issue the alert at approximately 12:38 p.m. on February 5, 2026.

Pilcher is a white male with grey hair and blue eyes. He is approximately 5’10” tall and weighs about 200 pounds. Pilcher suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

Pilcher’s clothing description is unknown. He is believed to be driving a 2022 White Ford Explorer bearing Louisiana license plate 446FWF, in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information regarding Pilcher's whereabouts is asked to immediately contact the Alexandria Police Department at 318-449-5099 or dial 911. All questions should be directed to the Alexandria Police Department.