Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsCovering Louisiana

Actions

Silver alert issued for 84-year-old man

IMG_6528.jpeg
Submitted graphic
IMG_6528.jpeg
Posted

Rapides Parish – The Louisiana State Police has issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Alexandria Police Department for 84-year-old Meritt Scott Pilcher IV. He was last seen on Tuesday, February 3, 2026, at approximately 12:00 p.m. at 1587 North Bolton Avenue in Alexandria. LSP received the request to issue the alert at approximately 12:38 p.m. on February 5, 2026.

Pilcher is a white male with grey hair and blue eyes. He is approximately 5’10” tall and weighs about 200 pounds. Pilcher suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

Pilcher’s clothing description is unknown. He is believed to be driving a 2022 White Ford Explorer bearing Louisiana license plate 446FWF, in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information regarding Pilcher's whereabouts is asked to immediately contact the Alexandria Police Department at 318-449-5099 or dial 911. All questions should be directed to the Alexandria Police Department.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.