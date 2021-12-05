Silver Alert canceled: Shreveport woman's body found in drain

SHREVEPORT — Louisiana State Police had issued a Silver Alert last night for a Shreveport woman, but that alert has since been canceled.

Daisy Walker, 76, was last seen by family members at her residence. They later reported to police that she walked away from her apartment sometime after she was put to bed on Thursday night.

They said she was possibly wearing a peach jogging pants and a black bonnet on her head, and that she had left behind her eye glasses.

Family members say that Walker suffered from advanced dementia.

Investigators, patrol officers, fire department, family members, and volunteers searched for Walker throughout the day and into the night when the search was suspended around 1 A.M. and was set to continue in the morning.

On Saturday, Shreveport Police Department say that they found Walker's body, according to KSLA.

Police arrived at the scene at 8:30 A.M after receiving reports of a body being located inside of a drain at the Chevyland Parking lot on Youree Drive in Shreveport.

Officers that arrived on the scene were directed to a concrete opening where they discovered the body.

Shreveport Fire Department arrived with rescue equipment and were able to recover the remains of what appeared to be an elderly female.

An autopsy confirmed that it was Walker.

