Silver Alert: Assistance needed locating Shreveport man

Louisiana State Police has issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Shreveport Police Department (SPD). SPD is requesting assistance locating 88-year-old Jerry Smith. He was reported missing on Tuesday, November 14, 2023, from his home in Shreveport.

Smith is a black male with grey hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 6’0” tall and weighs approximately 160 lbs. Smith was last seen at 4429 Lakeshore Drive in Shreveport at around 4:00 p.m. today. He was wearing orange overalls and a tan wide-brim hat. He may be wearing dirty grey shoes.

Smith suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

Anyone having any information regarding the whereabouts of Jerry Smith should immediately contact Detective Derek Barker with SPD at 318-673-7300 or by calling 911. All questions should be directed to SPD.