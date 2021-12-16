Shrimp season to close Monday

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries announced that the 2021 fall inshore shrimp season will close in all state inside waters on Monday, December 20, at official sunset, with the exception of the following inside waters east of the Mississippi River:

Lake Pontchartrain, including Chef Menteur and Rigolets Passes, Lake Borgne, Mississippi Sound, Mississippi River Gulf Outlet (MRGO), a section of the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway (GIWW) in Orleans parish from the GIWW East Closure Sector Gate westward to the GIWW intersection with the Inner Harbor Navigation Canal, and the open waters of Breton and Chandeleur Sounds as bounded by the double-rig line described in R.S. 56:495.1(A)2.

See above or click here for a map of closure areas.

All state outside waters seaward of the Inside/Outside Shrimp Line, as described in LAC 76:VII.370 will remain open to shrimping until further notice, they say.

Recent biological sampling conducted by the department indicates that the average white shrimp size within large portions of state inside waters is smaller than the minimum possession count allowed by law.

A closure is needed to protect the small white shrimp in these waters and provide opportunity for growth to larger and more valuable sizes.

R.S. 56:498 provides that the possession count on saltwater white shrimp for each cargo lot shall average no more than 100 (whole specimens) per pound except during the time period from October 15 through the third Monday in December.

The department says they will continue to monitor the remaining open areas and will close them when biologically appropriate.

Notice of any opening, delaying or closing of a season by the secretary will be made by public notice at least 72 hours prior to such action.

For more information, click here.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel