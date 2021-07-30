"Shot at a Million" third round winners to be announced Friday

On Friday, July 30, the state will announce the third round of winners for the "Shot at a Million" lottery campaign.

A drawing was held on Wednesday, July 28.

The two lucky Louisiana residents will win $100,000 each, one as a cash prize and the other in scholarship money for the winner who is between the ages of 12 and 17.

The winners will be announced at noon.

Friday is also the last day to enter the final $100,000 drawing for the "Shot at a Million."

The final day to enter for a chance at the $1 million grand prize is Saturday, July 31.

The last $100,000 drawing and Grand Prize drawing will take place on August 4.

Louisianans who have gotten the vaccine can register online at ShotAtAMillion.com. Residents who do not have access to the internet or who have questions can call the toll-free hot line at 877-356-1511 to register.

Residents who have taken at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and are age 18 or older may enter to win one of four $100,000 prizes and the grand prize of $1 million. Louisianans who have taken at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and are between the ages of 12 and 17 may enter to win one of nine $100,000 scholarships. Louisianans are eligible if they have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine before the drawing date – regardless of when they were vaccinated.

For more information, visit ShotAtAMillion.com.

