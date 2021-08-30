Sheriff: Ida caused catastrophic damage in Lafourche Parish

The Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office said Monday that Hurricane Ida has caused catastrophic damage in the parish.

Deputies are currently being deployed to respond to emergencies, search for those who need help, and to clear roadways.

A parish-wide curfew will remain in effect and will be strictly enforced, according to the sheriff's office.

"We understand evacuees are anxious to return to survey damage and assist others," the sheriff's office said. "Today is not that day."

Officials will make an announcement about reentry for evacuated residents in the future. "It will not be today," they said.

Cell service and phone lines are down in many areas, including 911 and the sheriff's office phone lines.

Those able to make calls can report an emergency to (985) 772-4810 or (985) 772-4824.

"Thousands of you have not heard from loved ones in many hours, and we know you are concerned," they said. "We will be spread out across the parish seeking to help those in need wherever we find them."

The sheriff's office asks that calls to the sheriff's office be restricted to known emergencies as to not to tie up phone lines.

"If you are calling in, please be patient and keep dialing if the signal is busy."

