SFM urges families to do fire safety checks

State Fire Marshal Chief Bryan J. Adams is encouraging Louisianans to conduct fire safety checks at the homes of their elderly and mobility-challenged relatives and neighbors following a fatal fire in Folsom.

Around 4 p.m. on Wednesday, March 27, the Husser Fire Department responded to a call for a house fire located in the 50000 block of Turnpike Road in Folsom. Unfortunately, firefighters located the body of a female resident in the home’s living room.

While identification and official cause of death are pending with the Coroner’s Office, the victim is believed to be the 93-year-old homeowner.

Following a scene examination and conducting witness statements, State Fire Marshal (SFM) deputies determined the fire began in the home’s living room where the victim was located. At this time, the cause is undetermined with the inability to rule out some type of electrical malfunction. Through this investigation, deputies learned the home had not had electrical upgrades in more than 40 years. In addition, the victim was known to use a space heater, year-round, in the living room.

In addition, deputies confirmed there were no working smoke alarms in the home. If you have smoke alarms in your home, ensure they are working by confirming effective batteries with a press of the test button today. If you do not have smoke alarms in your home, and you need assistance accessing them, Operation Save-A-Life can help. To learn more about Operation Save-A-Life, or to register for a free smoke alarm installation, visit our website at lasfm.org or contact your local fire department to request a free smoke alarm installation.

“This is a sad outcome we can all try to prevent within our own families,” said Chief Adams, “I’m asking all Louisianans to consider visiting their elderly and mobility-challenged relatives and neighbors to help them identify and remove any fire hazards found, develop and practice a home escape plan and ensure they have working smoke alarms. Fire is everyone’s fight.”