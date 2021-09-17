SFM revises multi-parish burn ban implemented following Ida

The Louisiana State Fire Marshal's Office has announced revisions to the burn ban put in place following the arrival of Hurricane Ida in the state.

According to a release, State Fire Marshal H. “Butch” Browning and Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner Mike Strain are LIFTING the cease and desist order issued for all private burning for the following parishes: Ascension, Assumption, Livingston, Plaquemines, St. Helena, St. James, St. Tammany, and Tangipahoa parishes.

The cease and desist order will REMAIN IN PLACE for Iberville, Jefferson, Lafourche, Orleans, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. John the Baptist, and Terrebonne parishes.

In these parishes, the SFM says private burning shall only be allowed by permission of the local fire department or local government.

The revised order is effective as of 8:00 a.m. on September 17, 2021, and shall remain in effect until rescinded.

Deputies say the ban does not apply to prescribed burns by the Department of Agriculture and Forestry, by those trained and certified by the Department of Agriculture and Forestry, by those who conduct prescribed burning as a “generally accepted agriculture practice” as defined by the Louisiana Right to Farm Law (R.S. 3:3601 et seq.), or as permitted by the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality.

Violation of this Fire Marshal order could result in criminal and/or civil penalties, they say.

Where the burn ban is being lifted, the SFM is reminding residents that the only legal items you can burn in Louisiana are vegetation and ordinary yard waste items like leaves, tree branches, grass clippings, etc.

According to the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality, items NOT allowed to be burned include:

Plastic and other synthetic materials

Tires and other rubber products

Paints, household and agricultural chemicals

Asphalt shingles, heavy oils, wire

Newspaper, cardboard and other paper products

Buildings and mobile homes

