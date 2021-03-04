SFM offers guidance for bringing back live indoor music safely

The Louisiana State Fire Marshal's Office is providing more information on what live music will look like now that the state is in Phase 3.

"We know this is something near and dear to the hearts of Louisianans, so we want to make sure all businesses trying to bring live music back indoors understand what it will take to do so safely as the Covid-19 pandemic continues."

Here are the list of MUST-HAVE requirements if singing and wind instruments are part of the performance:

Capacity should not exceed 50% even if the business type has a greater allowable capacity per the proclamation (exception: a venue with permanent or fixed seating like in a theater).

The HVAC system that serves the space where the performers and audience will be should conduct six air exchanges per hour.

There should be 20 feet between performers and the audience (exception: if plexiglass is used as a separation mechanism, this distance can be reduced to 10 feet).

The audience is to be seated, spaced and remain seated throughout the performance. •Audience members must remain masked when not ACTIVELY consuming food or beverage. •Performers must remain masked when not ACTIVELY performing.

Performers must remain six feet apart (9x6 if wind instrument musicians) •Wind instrument bell covers should be used in all settings.

In addition to the above must-haves, **ONLY ONE** OF THE BELOW OPTIONS are also needed if singing and wind instruments will be used:

(1) Direct airflow toward the stage/performers at a minimum rate of 2,000 CFM (a fan that meets that minimum rate is suffice). *OR* (2) An independent HVAC system serving just the performance area. *OR* (3) Use of a physical barrier, like plexiglass, in front of sources of high-velocity aerosols including singers and musicians playing wind instruments. (Individual plexiglass stands are acceptable). *OR* (4) Require singers to wear well-fitted masks, which allow for proper vowel formation while keeping the mouth and nose covered, throughout the entire performance. Require wind instrument performers to wear masks with slits at the mouth to fit mouthpieces for playing their instruments only.

The State Fire Marshal's Office say that these are the main requirements. There are a few additional health screening requirements for the performers and some placement and sanitation guidelines for businesses, which can be found in the full guidelines document on OpenSafely.la.gov.

"We hope this helps businesses better understand how to bring live music back indoors safely, if they so choose."

Anyone with questions can call the SFM office at 1-800-256-5452.

