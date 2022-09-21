Several parishes throughout Louisiana awarded $59 million in disaster aid

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), awarded several parishes throughout Louisiana disaster aid grants.
“Communities across our state are still rebuilding after the damage that Hurricanes Ida, Laura and Katrina did. This $59 million will help recovery efforts in Allen, Calcasieu and Jefferson Davis Parishes and around Louisiana,” said Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.).
The $59,321,853 will provide aid for Allen, Calcasieu, Jefferson Davis and other areas throughout Louisiana.
The grants will fund the following:
- $1,075,234 to the Facility Planning and Control (State of Louisiana) for direct administrative costs as a direct result of Hurricane Katrina.
- $3,189,029 to Allen Parish for debris removal operations as a result of Hurricane Laura.
- $3,654,302 to Calcasieu Parish School Board for repairs as a result of Hurricane Laura.
- $22,477,433 to Jefferson Davis Electric Cooperative Inc. for restoring damaged transmission lines from Manchester to Gibbstown as a result of Hurricane Laura.
- $27,476,452 to the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness for emergency protective measures as a result of Hurricane Ida.
- $1,449,403 in federal funding to Children’s Hospital for emergency protective measures as a result of Hurricane Ida.