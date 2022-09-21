Several parishes throughout Louisiana awarded $59 million in disaster aid

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), awarded several parishes throughout Louisiana disaster aid grants.

“Communities across our state are still rebuilding after the damage that Hurricanes Ida, Laura and Katrina did. This $59 million will help recovery efforts in Allen, Calcasieu and Jefferson Davis Parishes and around Louisiana,” said Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.).

The $59,321,853 will provide aid for Allen, Calcasieu, Jefferson Davis and other areas throughout Louisiana.

The grants will fund the following: