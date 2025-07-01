Senate OKs 'Big Beautiful Bill'; opponents fear effect on children’s care

LOUISIANA — President Donald Trump's budget bill is heading back to the House after a close 51-50 vote passing the Senate on Tuesday.

According to The White House, the bill promising significant tax cuts, stronger border security measures and the protection of Medicaid.

"Protecting Medicaid for American citizens who need it. This strengthens Medicaid for Americans who rely on it — like pregnant women, children, seniors, people with disabilities, and low-income families — while eliminating waste, fraud, and abuse

Proponents say the "Big Beautiful Bill" will foster economic growth and stability, while opponents fear potential harm to American families who depend on critical programs that may face cuts."

The extensive 800-plus-page bill also proposes increased funding for border security, enhancements to airline transportation systems, and major strides in national defense. Additionally, it promises no taxes on tips or overtime pay. But opponents say this funding will come at the expense of programs such as SNAP, Medicaid, and Medicare.

It proposes cutting $1 trillion from Medicaid and SNAP, that are used by millions of Americans each day. Those for bill says this is a must in reducing the national budget deficit with the major changes to these assistance programs.

According to the Congressional Budget Office the bill could result in 11.8 million more Americans being uninsured by 2034 if implemented. Furthermore, the CBO reports the deficit would rise by nearly $3.3 trillion over the next decade.

For families like Charlotte Cravins, who has actively campaigned for her son Landry Bell who has a disability among other health conditions, the prospect of losing crucial resources for him is devastating.

“We are very concerned what these cuts will cause, what is in the law optional services for our children. These services that keep them home with us, safe with us, home care services, in-home therapy services. Things that our kids really need to thrive and survive in our homes. These services are considered optional under the law and they are the first to go when there is cuts to Medicaid. Because of this, our children will suffer and they shouldn’t have to," she tells KATC.

The bill now returns to the House, requiring approval before it can reach President Trump's desk for final authorization.

