Senate candidate releases marijuana-smoking campaign ad

A Louisiana man hoping to become the state's next U.S. Senator has created a campaign ad that features him smoking a blunt to call attention to marijuana issues.

Gary Chambers Jr., a progressive activist who says he will run for U.S. Senate as a Democrat, smokes the pot in a New Orleans field, this report from ABC News states.

On Jan. 1, smokeable medical marijuana became legal in Louisiana under certain conditions. Also in Louisiana, the penalties for possession of personal use amounts of marijuana have been reduced; one can no longer be jailed or fined more than $100 for possession of fewer than 14 ounces of pot, regardless of how many times they're found guilty of possessing it.

