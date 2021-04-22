On Thursday, U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) delivered a speech on the Senate floor on the capsizing of the Seacor Power.

In his speech, Cassidy recognized the six crew members that have been confirmed dead and the seven crew members who remain missing.

The Seacor Power liftboat capsized off the coast of Grand Isle on Tuesday, April 13, with 19 crew on board.

“Louisiana experienced a tragedy last Tuesday when a liftboat with a crew of 19 capsized off the coast of Grand Isle. We grieve with the families and we will always remember the lives of those we lost too soon,” said Cassidy.

Cassidy also offered prayers to those affected by the capsizing and discussed the efforts of the Coast Guard and good Samaritans who took part in the search and rescue efforts.

See the full video below:

Sen. Cassidy makes speech about capsized Seacor Power on Senate floor

The father of one of the Seacor Power's seven missing crew members shared an emotional video on Thursday as the search continued. See that video, here.

To read more on those rescued, recovered and missing: The rescued, the recovered, and the missing among crew of capsized Seacor Power

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel