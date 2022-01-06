Watch
NewsCovering Louisiana

Actions

Semifinalists chosen in search for next Southern University System president-chancellor 

items.[0].image.alt
SUBR.edu
Seal_1080x1080_1080x1080.png
Posted at 6:14 PM, Jan 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-05 19:52:19-05

BATON ROUGE, La. — The search committee for the next president-chancellor of the Southern University System today announced its semifinalists today.

The list includes:

  • Laurence Alexander, chancellor of the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff
  • James Ammons, chancellor of Southern University at New Orleans
  • Walter Kimbrough, president of Dillard University in New Orleans
  • Dennis Shields, chancellor of the University of Wisconsin Platteville
  • Kent Smith, president of Langston University in Oklahoma 

Michael Tidwell, former chancellor of the University of Texas at Tyler, was also named to this round during the search committee’s virtual meeting. He has since withdrawn his application, the university states.

The committee will interview the five semifinalists on Jan. 18 and Jan. 19.

For more information on the president-chancellor search, go to sus.edu/presidentsearch [sus.edu].

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.