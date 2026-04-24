Second person faces gun charges in Shreveport mass slaying

Federal prosecutors have charged a second man in connection with the Shreveport mass shooting last week.

On Monday, prosecutors charged the man they believe had the gun that Shamar Elkins used to kill eight children and himself. To read that story, click here.

On Thursday, they charged another man in the investigation.

Prosecutors say Michael Mayence, 54, illegally possessed firearms while under a domestic violence injunction. If convicted, he faces 15 years in prison.

It was to Mayence's home that Elkins fled after shooting the children, prosecutors say. They say they executed a search warrant on that home and found several firearms inside. Mayence was subject to an active domestic vioence protection order that had been issued in October 2024 and did not expire until May 2026. All of that prohibits him from possessing guns under federal law.

ATF investigated this case alongside the Louisiana State Police, Shreveport Police Department, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. It is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney J. Aaron Crawford with assistance from Legal Assistant Amanda Morgan.