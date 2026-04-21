Shreveport man faces gun charges in mass slaying

Federal prosecutors say they have formally charged a Shreveport man in connection with the mass shooting that left a man and eight children dead this past weekend in Shreveport.

Charles Ford, 56, was booked with being a felon in possession of a firearm and making a false statement to federal agents. If convicted, he faces up to 15 years for the possession charge and five years on the false statement charge. Court records show Ford made his initial appearance before a judge on Tuesday, with a detention hearing set for Friday at 10:30 a.m. in Shreveport. He's being held until the hearing, records show.

Prosecutors allege he illegally obtained the gun used in the slayings and then lied to federal investigators about it.

The gun ended up in the hands of Shamar Elkins, who killed eight children, shot two women and then shot himself.

According to allegations set forth in court documents, ATF and the Shreveport Police Department began investigating a firearms trace on the gun, which Elkins used to perpetrate his mass shooting. In court documents its described as a Mossberg pistol, model 715p, 22lr caliber.

According to the complaint against Ford, investigators traced the weapon used by Elkins to a person who said she gave it to Ford about a year ago to hold on to while she was in the hospital. At first Ford denied that, acknowledging that he's a convicted felon and can't possess a gun.

In a second interview with federal investigators, he admitted that the owner had given him the gun, and that he kept it under the seat of his truck. The gun disappeared last month, and Ford allegedly said he suspected Elkins took it because Elkins was one of the few people he to whom he ever gave a ride.

Ford's felony convictions were for simple robbery and domestic violence, the complaint states.

U.S. Attorney Zachary A. Keller for the Western District of Louisiana made the announcement.

ATF investigated this case alongside the Louisiana State Police, Shreveport Police Department, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. It is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney J. Aaron Crawford with assistance from Legal Assistant Amanda Morgan.