Second earthquake this month strikes in northwest Louisiana

An earthquake was reported Thursday night in northwest Louisiana.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the 3.1 magnitude earthquake struck around 8 pm Thursday, April 15, about six miles west of the Blanchard area.

Scientists say the quake occurred at a depth of 14.7 kilometers or 9 miles below the surface.

Those who reported feeling the quake indicated that there was weak to light shaking with no damage.

See more details from USGS, here.

This is the second report of an earthquake striking Louisiana this month. The first occurred on April 1 at 2:30 am near Blanchard.

That earthquake occurred 3 miles below the surface with little to no shaking and no damage reported.

Read more on that, here

A 2.5 magnitude earthquake was also reported on April 15 in northern Texas along the Texas-Louisiana state line.

