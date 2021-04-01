Earthquake reported Thursday morning in Northwest Louisiana

The United States Geological Survey says that a minor earthquake occurred early Thursday morning in Northwest Louisiana.

The 3.0 magnitude earthquake struck near the Blanchard area, just to the northwest of Shreveport.

It occurred at around 2:30 am at a depth of 5 km.

According to the reports, there was very little to no shaking. No damage has been reported.

See more on the report from the USGS, here.

