Search suspended for missing boater on Lake Pontchartrain

The Coast Guard suspended its search Monday evening for a missing boater on Lake Pontchartrain near New Orleans.

Coast Guard crews searched for approximately 16 hours, covering more than 230 nautical square miles. Billy Coile, 44-years-old,was last seen wearing a blue shirt and khakis.

Coast Guard Sector New Orleans watchstanders received a report Sunday morning of a 12 to 14-foot recreational vessel adrift with no persons aboard near the Lake Pontchartrain Causeway at mile marker 23.

"Making the decision to suspend a search and rescue case is never an easy one and it's only made after careful consideration of factors involved in each case," said Lt. Cmdr. Lauren Keefe, Sector New Orleans search and rescue mission coordinator. “We offer our deepest sympathies to the family during this difficult time.”

