Sean Ardoin and LSU marching band make Grammy history

Kreole Rock n’ Soul artist Sean Ardoin is making history with the Golden Band from Tigerland with a Grammy nomination.

It all started when the four-time Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Sean Ardoin went up to the LSU band director Kelvin Jones during the Auburn game last year…to create the history-breaking album.

Ardoin later added LSU Alumni into the production of the project as well. Before turning the LSU band room into a recording studio—creating the album called Full Circle.

The album features twelve songs all starting with LSU. One track— even featuring Lafayette’s very own Cupid in the LSU chant song…some may have heard in the stands already this football season.

This album makes history as the first time a marching band and artist collaborated for the entirety of an album.

And the first time a marching receives a Grammy nomination.

“The fact that I was able to pull all this together. And the fact that Dr. Jones said. “Yes”. And took a chance at bringing LSU into this project. Because it was massive I didn’t even know what I was getting myself into. I now know why they don’t do this on a regular basis. It was crazy but to tap into the LSU machine was easy,” Ardoin said.

Ardoin also opened up about the passing of his father Lawrence Ardoin.

He remembers his father Lawrence Ardoin as a major player in creole music for the last several decades.

Ardoin says it started with Sean and Chris Ardoin’s grandfather— who started the group “Ardoin Brothers”.

Before Chris and Sean took over their dad's band.

Sean describes his dad as being a groundbreaking promoter who collaborated with notable artists like Boozoo Bajou.

And bringing his own style of the “Running of the Mardi Gras” country style to Lake Charles. Becoming one of the biggest parades outside of New Orleans.

Here is what Ardoin says his father meant for Kreole Rock n' Soul.

“The recent passing of my dad has been a major blow to the creole culture in Louisiana and abroad because he’s been a major player for the last few dedicated. You know Zydeco musicians, they've looked up to him. He’s helped pretty much all of them at some point for the most part or given them advice. He’s one of the last two or three of our elder statesmen in creole music” Ardoin said.

Ardoin is now nominated for the history-making album “Full Circle” featuring the LSU golden band from Tigerland.

The Grammys are on February 5th of next year on CBS at 6 p.m.

