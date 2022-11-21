Seacor lift boat evacuated

KATC has received several reports regarding the Seacor Marine lift boat Robert which was evacuated this weekend.

We reached out to the company, and they sent us the following statement:

“The L/B Robert was fully evacuated on Friday as a precaution in advance of severe weather forecasts over the weekend. During an aerial visual inspection late in the day yesterday, the vessel was observed to be off position on one side but otherwise with power and without any major visual damage.

"We have mobilized resources to level the vessel and assess any associated damage. We have also been in contact with the appropriate stakeholders, including the U.S. Coast Guard, and will continue to coordinate with all necessary parties as more information becomes available.”

Here are some photos courtesy of Cagney Thomas: